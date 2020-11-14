Missouri soccer will face Florida a week after its 5-2 win against the Gators.
The win gave the Tigers the No. 5 seed in the Southeastern Conference and a bye in the first round of the SEC Soccer Tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama.
The last time MU finished a regular season fifth in the SEC was in 2016.
The Tigers had two players recognized by the SEC the week before the tournament. Goalkeeper Sophia Worth was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday. Worth entered the game against Florida after sophomore McKenna Sheehan left in the first 10 minutes. Worth saved 14 shots while in goal. The last MU freshman to receive this award was Julissa Cisneros in 2017.
Cisneros, now a senior forward, was named to the All-SEC second team. The nod came from a collection of the league’s coaches. Cisneros has scored four goals this season and has helped MU lead the league on shots per game with 16.71.
MU has made strides this season with coach Bryan Blitz winning his 250th game with the Tigers as they also went undefeated at home.
Missouri soccer will start SEC tournament play at 7:30 p.m. Sunday against the Gators.