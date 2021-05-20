Missouri soccer announced Thursday that it hired former Minnesota coach Stefanie Golan. Golan — a St. Charles native — is the second coach in the program’s history, succeeding former coach Bryan Blitz who stepped down April 18 after 25 years at the helm.
“We are thrilled to introduce Stefanie Golan as the second head coach of the Mizzou women’s soccer program,” Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said in a news release. “Stefanie is a passionate leader of young women who has demonstrated academic and athletic excellence throughout her playing and coaching career, and those experiences will help her elevate Mizzou to great success on and off the pitch in future seasons. We are excited to welcome Stefanie, and her children, Travis and Max, to our Mizzou family and Columbia.”
Golan was head coach at Army for three seasons before taking over at Minnesota. She guided the Golden Gophers for nine seasons, earning three Big Ten titles and making it to four NCAA tournaments. Golan’s overall career record is 125-82-34.
“I am incredibly excited about the opportunity at Mizzou and the environment that my boys and I get to be a part of in CoMo,” Golan said in the release. “It was evident from the moment I set foot on campus that Mizzou is a special place with incredible people. I have known Bryan Blitz ever since I was playing club soccer as a young girl in St. Louis, and I have always respected him as a person and as a coach, and I am excited to continue to build upon the foundation he has in place.”
Golan leaves Minnesota as the second-winningest coach in program history. She was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2016 after leading Minnesota to both the regular-season and conference tournament titles.
“I am grateful to President Choi, Jim Sterk, Tim Hickman and the entire search committee for this opportunity to continue to build a competitive program within the SEC that competes at a high level both on and off the field, and that develops women of high character who are ready to take on their next phase of life as confident women,” Golan said in the release. “I am looking forward to getting to know each woman on the team individually as well as the team collectively so we can drive forward together and maximize our potential this fall.”