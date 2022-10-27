Missouri soccer fell 2-0 against South Carolina on Thursday on the road, a result that ended its season short of the SEC Tournament.
After a scoreless first half, the Gamecocks took the advantage in the 51st minute on a goal by Payton Patrick. Claire Griffiths added South Carolina’s second goal just three minutes later and the Tigers weren’t able to find a response.
The Tigers put together just as many chances as South Carolina, with each side putting six shots on goal in the contest.
Bella Hollenbach finished her freshman campaign on a high note with a four-save performance.
With the loss and a Texas A&M win at Florida earlier Thursday night, MU officially missed out on the postseason for the second season in a row.
Missouri finished its season 5-8-4 overall and 2-4-3 in conference play in coach Stefanie Golan’s second season at the helm.
Stephens basketball loses preseason game
Stephens basketball lost 66-53 on the road to Tennessee Tech in a preseason game.
It was the Stars’ first appearance of the season.
Senior guard Allison Moore, an All-AMC third-team honors player from a year ago, quickly adjusted to the game, shooting 7 of 15 from the field and 3 of 7 from 3 for a team-high 17 points.
Junior point guard Alayasia Douglas also had a good game, scoring 13 points on 4-of-10 from the field, the second most on the team.
Stephens begins its regular season against Benedictine College at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Silverthorne Arena.
Columbia College women’s basketball wins season opener
Columbia College decimated Central Christian College of the Bible 104-14 at home in its season opener.
The Cougars had five players score in double figures. Peyton Crowe led the team with 17 points, Abby Backes and Lexi Miller each scored 11 and Mallory Shetley and Mackenzie Hess each put up 10.
Columbia will play Kansas Wesleyan at 1 p.m. Saturday at home.