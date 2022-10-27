Missouri soccer fell 2-0 against South Carolina on Thursday on the road, a result that ended its season short of the SEC Tournament.

After a scoreless first half, the Gamecocks took the advantage in the 51st minute on a goal by Payton Patrick. Claire Griffiths added South Carolina’s second goal just three minutes later and the Tigers weren’t able to find a response.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism at the University of Missouri. You can reach me at cbswm9@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Sports Reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jbcdyv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

