Under the lights at home against a marquee nonconference opponent, Missouri soccer couldn’t come out on top.
Against No. 14 BYU on Wednesday, the Tigers fell behind in the 19th minute, conceded two more goals early in the second half and never seriously threatened a comeback in a 3-0 loss.
Bella Folino netted the Cougars’ opening goal, with NWSL draft pick Mikayla Colohan striking in the 51st and 53rd minutes to all but seal BYU’s win. Missouri was outshot 29-14 and only placed two attempts on goal.
Julissa Cisneros led the Tigers with five shots. McKenna Sheehan and Isabella Alessio split time in goal, with Alessio making two saves in the first half and Sheehan making four in the second.
Missouri dropped to 1-1 in its nonconference spring schedule and 5-3-2 on the season overall. It will next visit Notre Dame at 2 p.m. March 20 in South Bend, Indiana.