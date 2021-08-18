For the second time in its history, Missouri soccer is beginning a season with a new coach. Bryan Blitz, up to this point, is the only coach to lead the Tigers in a regular season, having done so on every occasion since the inaugural 1996 campaign.
Blitz retired at the end of last season, sending Missouri into a search for a soccer coach. That search led Missouri to Minnesota, where it brought home a Show-Me State local.
The Stefanie Golan era of Tigers soccer starts with a 7 p.m. game against Illinois on Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium in Columbia. Missouri leads the all-time series between the two sides 6-3-2.
The Francis Howell North High School alumna expressed her excitement to be taking over the largest collegiate program in her home state.
“I’ve always said that there’s two really special jobs that you can have in college coaching,” Golan said in a media session in June. “One is your alma mater. The other one is the marquee program in the state you grew up in, and this is that for me. So I’m super excited.”
Golan starts her tenure as Missouri boss against a familiar opponent. She met Illinois eight times in Big Ten play, going 3-4-1 against the Illini in her nine-year stint with the Golden Gophers.
The Tigers have played two preseason exhibition matches under Golan, resulting in a 4-1 win against Sam Houston State and a 1-0 win against No. 16 Oklahoma State.
Missouri has won the past two meetings between the border rivals, though the two sides haven’t met since 2017, when the Tigers won 3-1 in Champaign, Illinois. The last meeting between the two in Columbia ended in a 3-2 win for Missouri in overtime in 2016.
Missouri finished Blitz’s final campaign in charge with a 6-5-3 record, which was enough to clinch the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers finished SEC play with a 3-2 loss to South Carolina in the tournament. Blitz’s tenure, however, ended with a 1-0 win against Kansas in April.
The Illini finished the 2020-21 campaign 5-6-1 in a schedule made up of only Big Ten conference opponents because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their season ended with a 2-1 loss to Iowa.
The Tigers come into the match with four players on the SEC Preseason Watch List for the upcoming season. Freshmen Ashlyn Mills and Milena Fischer and upperclassmen Julissa Cisneros and Cassidy Nurnberger were the Tigers’ representatives on the list and are likely to feature against Illinois.
Fischer and Cisneros each have international experience, having played for the youth teams of Germany and Mexico, respectively.
The Illini had three players on the Big Ten Players to Watch list, namely Hope Breslin, Kendra Pasquale and Makena Silber. The trio likely will feature against Missouri.