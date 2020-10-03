As the ball flew toward the net from Julissa Cisneros, Grace Kitts broke away from the defenders and tapped it in, 15 minutes into the first half.
The Missouri Tigers held their home-opening match Saturday, with the Tigers winning 2-1 over No. 13 Vanderbilt for their first win of the season.
While no spectators were allowed because of COVID-19 concerns, the game was streamed live on SEC Network+.
The Tigers won 2-1 to beat No. 13 Vanderbilt for their first win of the season.
With the early assist, Cisneros further solidified herself among the elite passers in the country.
A year ago, the junior forward had 10, the second-most in the country.
“She (Cisneros) placed it perfectly for me,” Kitts said.
Cisneros failed to score, however, breaking her six-match scoring streak dating back to last season’s win over Tennessee on Oct. 13.
The streak was the longest for a Missouri player since 2003 and was tied {span}with Pittsburgh forward Amanda West for the longest streak of consecutive games with a goal – among teams that are competing in 2020.{/span}
The second goal came from the top of the 18-yard box off the foot of Cassidy Nurnburger, first hitting the post then crossing over the goal line.
The goal was Cassidy’s first of the season.
“I’m still living in that moment,” Nurnberger said. “I’ve only had one other goal in my career at Mizzou, so it’s definitely exciting.”
This win came after a loss in South Carolina this past Sunday. The Tigers are now 1-1.
“We played really well,” coach Bryan Blitz said. “We talked about coming back during the week and being humble, earning it and not playing victim.”
The Tigers wore pink jerseys to spread awareness for breast cancer.
Missouri will next play at 6 p.m. Friday at Tennessee.