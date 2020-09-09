Missouri soccer released its schedule for the 2020 season Wednesday.
The team will play eight conference games and will end the season with the Southeastern Conference tournament in November.
In previous seasons the team has played two games a week, but now it is only playing one game a week.
“I think it gives us more time to prepare between games,” redshirt junior Zoe Cross said. “Two games are hard. You're tired for the second game. With COVID as well (it will) give us more time to be safe. I think it’s best for the season.”
The team is currently focused on game fitness, training to be in shape to play for 90 minutes.
“In a non-COVID year, this would not be an issue. Based on everything with COVID, we’re all just a little behind from fitness,” coach Bryan Blitz said.
The players and coaches are thankful they will get to compete at all after doubts of a fall season happening this year.
“I am definitely very, very grateful to have a season,” junior forward Julissa Cisneros said.
The first game will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium when the Tigers host Florida.