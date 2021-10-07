It seems like a lifetime ago that Missouri soccer was a program brimming with confidence and optimism. The Tigers, at one point this season, won four consecutive matches, including an extra-time thriller against now-No. 24 Notre Dame.
Now, Missouri hasn’t won since Sept. 9, nearly an entire month of losses, and the SEC standings look less and less friendly for a team needing to get in the win column. Thursday’s 1-0 loss to Georgia was another blow to a Tigers team looking increasingly unlikely to qualify for the 10-team SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama.
“This season is about setting the culture. It’s about setting the tone, it’s about setting the expectations and the standards that are required to be part of this program at a minimum,” Missouri coach Stefanie Golan said. “If we get some more wins along the way, that’s great — that’s an added bonus.”
The Bulldogs took the lead in the 35th minute. Bella Ponzi’s strike appeared to have been cleared off the line, but the assistant referee flagged that the ball had crossed.
Golan said that, from the angle she was at, it didn’t appear that the ball fully crossed the line.
And once lauded for always at least getting on the scoreboard, the Tigers succumbed to their second consecutive defeat. Missouri only registered four shots, none truly testing Emory Wegener in the Georgia goal.
“We’ve got to stay organized, we’ve got to stay disciplined,” Golan said. “We’ve got to get more numbers forward on the counter attack.”
The Tigers were outshot 25-4, though most weren’t clear chances. Missouri didn’t register a shot in the second half until the 75th minute.
One positive for Missouri was, again, McKenna Sheehan looking sharp in net. Despite being winless since she took over for the injured Sophia Worth, Sheehan has kept the Tigers in games when they really could have, and maybe should have, lost by more.
Sheehan made seven saves against Georgia.
“She stepped up and she made some big saves,” Golan said of her goalkeeper. “She had a couple one-on-ones that she came up big on, she had a couple reaction saves that were really solid and then she saved the things she’s supposed to save.”
The Tigers have been ravaged with injuries throughout the season, with Worth, Skye Kingsley and Macy Trujillo missing time. Thursday was Kingsley’s first match returning from an unspecified injury.
“It’s hard, especially when it’s veteran players or players who were playing well,” Golan said. “It’s tough, but the thing is it opens the door for other players to have an opportunity and to show what they bring to the table.”
Golan also made note that some players were suspended due to departmental policy. The players in question were not identified, but were suspended for seven days.
“We had some players make a not great decision off the field that’s against what we want our culture to stand,” Golan said. ... “So we’re already going into it players down after already being down from a few injuries.
“And with that, I’m proud of the group that was out here tonight,” she continued. ... “They battled their tails off.”
In a transitional season, it seemed like there were always going to be growing pains with only the second-ever coach in program history. For Golan, this is a season about setting the foundations to build on for the future.
“I’m proud of the group that was out here tonight,” Golan said. “When you come into a new program and you’re trying to set a tone and set a culture, things are going to happen, and we’re dealing with it.”