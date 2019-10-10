As Haley Hopkins leapt into the air trying to connect her forehead to the incoming corner kick, three Missouri defenders jostled their way into the mix. But there were no Tigers waiting at the far post.
The decorated Vanderbilt forward won the header over a cluster of players beneath her, and with over half the goalmouth gaping open, directed the ball into the net for what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 72nd minute Thursday.
The 2-1 defeat in Nashville, Tennessee, followed a familiar narrative for Missouri (6-6-1, 0-4-1 Southeastern Conference), which saw a 1-0 lead disappear for the fifth time this season. Now halfway through the conference schedule without a win, the Tigers are sinking further into the SEC cellar and away from a chance at postseason action.
With starting goalkeeper Peyton Bauman ill and sidelined for a second successive game, McKenna Sheehan made the second start of her career Thursday. The Tiger freshman played through a head injury scare early in the first half and finished with four saves, enough to keep Missouri in a close contest until the very end.
After a scoreless first half, MU took the lead in the 50th minute when Madison Lewis found the top-right corner of Taiana Tolleson’s net. A cross from Sarah Luebbert had been blocked by two converging defenders, but Lewis was the first to find the loose ball and fired off a quick shot for her second goal of the season.
Eight minutes later, the Commodores (10-3, 3-2 SEC) responded with what may have been an accidental equalizer. Leila Azari barely looked up from her feet before floating a ball off the far post and in. Whether she meant to take a shot or find a teammate with a cross, her effort was enough to draw Vanderbilt level.
The deadlock lasted 14 minutes before Hopkins, who entered the game as the SEC’s leading scorer, headed the cross home for her 10th goal of the year. The loss leaves Missouri dangling in a tie for 12th in the SEC standings, five points below the cutoff for the 10-team conference tournament.
MU has never missed the tournament since joining the league in 2012.
Another apparent health absence for MU in Nashville was midfielder Lindsey Whitmore, who left last week’s loss to South Carolina after colliding with a teammate. Her injury status is unclear.
The Tigers will be desperate to find the win column when they host Tennessee, one of two teams currently tied for 10th place, Sunday in Columbia. The Volunteers defeated Georgia 1-0 in Knoxville on Thursday to improve to 2-3 in league play.
Kickoff between MU and Tennessee is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Walton Stadium.