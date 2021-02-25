Missouri soccer got a 1-0 win over Creighton in their first game since a loss in the Southeastern Conference quarterfinal on Nov. 17.
Julissa Cisneros got her foot on a loose ball in the box and poked it past the Blue Jays keeper for the only goal of Thursday’s contest.
Missouri (5-3-2) kept a shutout behind goalkeeper Isabella Alessio to get the spring season of nonconferece opponents off on the right foot after winning three of its last four games in the fall.
Rock Bridge gets win over Helias
Near the end of the third quarter, Rock Bridge girls basketball was briefly flummoxed by the Helias 2-3 zone defense. A three-point lead midway through the third quarter quickly turned into a four-point deficit late in the period.
Then, two 3s by Maggie Primus near the end of the third quarter put the offense back on track. The Bruins were still down two to start the fourth, but their outside shooting and solid defense turned the game around to get a 51-46 road win over Helias.
In the fourth, Missouri commit and Bruins guard Averi Kroenke hit a contested triple to tie the game at 43 with five minutes left. Guard Haley Sims, who scored six of her 11 points in the fourth, broke the tie with a 3 just under the four-minute mark.
After Helias tied the game, she hit another triple from the left corner with just under two minutes left to give the lead back to the Bruins.
Then Kroenke, who had a game-high 18 points, put the game away by doubling the post and ripping the ball out of the opponent center’s hands with a minute left before hitting free throws to ice the game.
Next, the Bruins play Washington in the first round of districts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Rock Bridge.
Missouri track and field with two top-10 relay finishes in first day of SEC Championships
Missouri finished the first day at the SEC Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with two top-10 finishes in the distance medley relay.
The men’s team of Jacob Brunsman, Kieran Wood, Chris Conrad and Jonathan Schmidt finished fourth with a time of 9 minutes, 38.97 seconds. That time makes Missouri the 11th-fastest group in the country this season.
The women’s team of Sarah Chapman, Kelsey Schweizer, Karina Liz and Morgan O’Neal finished 10th. Sydney Oberdiek finished eighth in the women’s weight throw and Arielle Mack finished 11th in the women’s pentathalon.
Next, Missouri moves to track semifinal events on Day 2, with the men’s mile starting at 2 p.m. The men’s long jump, featuring U.S long jump champ Ja’Mari Ward, will start field events at 1:45 p.m.
Hickman trounced by Jefferson City
The Jays defense overwhelmed the Kewpies throughout their contest in Jefferson City, holding Hickman girls basketball to single digits in all four quarters in a 67-24 win.
The Kewpies started off competitive at the beginning of the game, but the Jays pulled away quickly, taking a 21-9 lead by the end of the first. Jefferson City would pour it on after that, extending its lead to 65-16 at the end of the third and holding the Kewpies to only seven points over the second and third quarters.
Hickman will head across town to face Battle at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of districts.