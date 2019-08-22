It had been almost 10 months since the last Missouri soccer season came to an end at the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama. On Thursday night at Walton Stadium, the Tigers would wait no more.
In just the second minute of action against Southern Mississippi, senior forward Sarah Luebbert found Julissa Cisneros with a through ball in the box. The sophomore, who led the Tigers with five goals in 2018, lofted a shot past Southern Miss. goalkeeper Kendell Mindnich for what would be the lone goal in a 1-0 win.
“I’m really excited because we’ve been connecting really well in practice,” Luebbert said. “So, I’m really excited for the two of us to keep working on our connection out on the field.”
What had Blitz worried was the quickness of the goal and a fear that the lead would give the Tigers too much early complacency, allowing the opponents to work their way back into the game. Although Missouri held on for the victory, he did see the team struggle as the first half dragged on.
“Once we scored we just dropped our energy at that point, especially in the middle of the first half,” Blitz said. [Southern Miss.] kind of took over the game a little bit in the midfield, and we would get there late, so we were chasing the game a lot.”
Missouri still controlled the rest of the first half from a statistical standpoint, outshooting the Golden Eagles 8-1 with a 4-0 advantage in shots on target. Southern Miss. gained some ground in the second half with five shots, but weren’t never able to break through goalkeeper Peyton Bauman and the Tiger defense.
“The back four and the goalkeeper did a tremendous job,” Blitz said. “They had help because we pressed up front a little bit, but it’s a good result.”
Bauman, a redshirt sophomore, was making her first appearance for MU after being the backup for now-graduated Kelsey Dossey in previous years. All three of her saves came in the second half, including a long shot that she tipped over the bar in the 72nd minute.
Bauman was one of five Tigers to make their collegiate debuts in Thursday’s game, as four of the team’s 10 freshmen took the field. Midfielders Grace Kitts and Zoe Cross, each of whom missed extended time due to injuries in 2018, made their respective returns as substitutes against the Golden Eagles.
Cross, a former member of England’s under-20 women’s national team who suffered a torn ACL in her first appearance for Missouri last season, wore a brace on her left leg as she played 12 second half minutes.
“She’s going to play a big part for us, it’s just going to take some time,” Blitz said. “It’s not even a year yet [since the injury], so she’s getting her legs under it, a little bit rusty.”
For Luebbert and Cisneros, Missouri’s top two offensive threats, their collaboration on the decisive goal was a sign of the chemistry they have developed since last season.
“I think we definitely can read each other better being that we have played with each other for a while now, and we understand better how we play,” Cisneros said. “It’s always exciting to see little connection plays.”
Blitz said he would have liked to see the offense convert more chances late in the game to make the lead more comfortable, but credited Southern Miss. goalkeeper Kendell Mindnich for making five saves. Goals were hard to come by at times for last year’s MU team, so the developing partnership between Luebbert and Cisneros could be crucial to Tigers’ success.
Missouri will travel to Columbus, Ohio, for a game against Ohio State this Sunday. The Buckeyes began their season Thursday with a 2-1 home loss to Louisville. Kickoff is set for noon CT in what will be Missouri’s lone road matchup in the non-conference portion of the season.