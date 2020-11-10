Before Sunday, Sophia Worth had never played in a game for Missouri, but the freshman's performance was good enough to be recognized by the Southeastern Conference in its weekly awards Tuesday.
After starting keeper McKenna Sheehan exited the game with a head injury in the 10th minute of Missouri's final game of the season, the goalie duties fell to Worth with the game tied 1-1.
The freshman stepped up in a big way, holding Florida to just one goal on 14 shots, and her eight saves were a season high for Missouri keepers. Missouri strikers took some of the pressure off Worth, scoring four more goals of their own to put the Gators away 5-2.
With the win, Missouri leapt from No. 9 to No. 5 in the SEC standings.
Worth and the Tigers will receive a first-round bye in the SEC tournament. They will play the winner of Kentucky-Florida at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.