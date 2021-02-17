Missouri softball a late add to ‘Strikeout Cancer’ Tournament
Missouri softball is headed back to the Sunshine State this weekend.
After the Getterman Classic at Baylor was canceled due to inclement weather, the Tigers were selected to compete at Florida Atlantic‘s “Strikeout Cancer” Tournament from Friday to Sunday.
Missouri will join fellow Southeastern Conference opponent Ole Miss in Boca Raton, Florida, along with Iowa State and host FAU.
In addition to the weekend tournament, Missouri picked up a game at UCF in Orlando set for next Wednesday.
Weather postpones Missouri women’s basketball at No. 5 Texas A&M
The Southeastern Conference announced postponements of four women’s basketball and three men’s basketball games due to inclement weather Wednesday, including Missouri’s rematch with No. 5 Texas A&M for Thursday in College Station, Texas.
This is the fourth game postponed for Missouri so far this season. In the first matchup between the two teams Jan. 24 in Columbia, the Tigers narrowly lost to the Aggies 70-66 in a near-upset.
There has yet to be a makeup date set. The Tigers are scheduled to be back in action in a separate rematch against Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena.