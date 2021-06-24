Missouri softball announced the signing of junior college All-American catcher Addie Lange on Thursday.
She finished her two seasons at Volunteer State Community College with a .459 batting average, 32 home runs and 123 RBI.
“Addie had a great two years at Vol State, including being named an All-American this past season,” Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said in a news release. "She has been a Mizzou Tiger fan her entire life with strong family ties to Missouri. We are so excited that she is going to be a part of this program."
Lange’s parents, David and Alicia, are both Missouri natives, and according to the release, MU was her top school. She also said that playing for Anderson was a factor in her choice.
"Over everything else, the coach matters. Coach Anderson believes in her players, and you can tell her players believe in her," Lange said in the release. "What Coach Anderson has accomplished over the past three years is nothing short of amazing. Who wouldn't want to play for her?”