Missouri softball coach Larissa Anderson announced the final additions to her coaching staff. The Tigers added two graduate assistants in Amber Fiser and Kristin Hallam, while Hanna Chait joins as the director of softball operations.
"Our staff is complete," Anderson said in a news release. "I couldn't be more proud and excited for the staff we have put together this summer."
Chait was the assistant director of operations for Indiana's baseball team.
"I can't wait to help build a championship program and I can't thank Coach Anderson enough for this opportunity," Chait said in the release.
Anderson shares Chait's excitement for the upcoming season.
"Hanna Chait most impressed me with her experience working with TCU and Indiana baseball and now her passion to give back and make a difference in women's athletics," Anderson said in the release.
Fiser and Hallam were standout players in their collegiate careers.
Fiser was a pitcher at Minnesota, where she was an NFCA First Team All-American and made an appearance in the Women's College World Series in 2019. She had a 31-9 record and a 1.27 ERA that season.
Hallam played five seasons at Hofstra, two under Anderson. She was the 2019 CAA Defensive Player of the Year and is the all-time leader in stolen bases for Hofstra.
"Fiser brings her experience as one of the best collegiate pitchers in our game," Anderson said in the release. "Hallam brings the blue-collar mentality, work ethic and determination that saw a lot of success at Hofstra."