This story has been updated to reflect Friday's statement from the Southeastern Conference regarding athletic activities.
Missouri softball will have 16 games postponed due to the suspension of all regular season play announced Friday for every sport at SEC schools, an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. 12 of those games were to be against conference opponents: three-game series against Auburn March 14-16, Arkansas March 20-22, Texas A&M March 27-29 and Florida April 9-11.
The Tigers games against Missouri State March 24, Iowa March 25, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville April 1 and Saint Louis April 14 were also postponed.
"This is a very emotional time for all involved in our sport," Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said on Twitter Thursday. "Our student-athletes, coaches and staff have spent countless hours preparing for these moments, and sports represents such a large aspect of our lives. While I am disappointed in the suspension of our season, I am glad preventative measures are being taken to combat this ever-changing public health threat. These decisions are made with only the health and well-being of the community in mind. Public safety is more important than these events."
In addition to the suspension of games, the NCAA canceled the 2020 Women's College World Series, as well as all remaining winter and spring championships in other NCAA sports.
The Tigers were ineligible for the 2020 tournament due to a postseason ban.
