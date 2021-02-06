Missouri softball announced its schedule for the 2021 season Saturday. The No. 23 Tigers are scheduled to play 24 games against ranked teams this season.
Missouri starts its season at the JoAnne Graf Classic on Feb. 12-14 in Tallahassee, Florida. The Tigers will take on Florida A&M, Memphis and No. 12 Florida State.
Missouri then has three more tournaments on the road: The Getterman Classic in Waco, Texas, from Feb. 19-21, the South Alabama Classic in Mobile, Alabama, from Feb. 26-28 and the Courtyard Marriott Tournament in Norman, Oklahoma, from March 5-7.
Missouri has its first home games during the Mizzou Tournament from March 12-14 in Columbia.
The Tigers open their Southeastern Conference schedule with a three-game series at No. 14 Georgia from March 19-21 in Athens, Georgia. Missouri then has a nonconference doubleheader with Western Illinois on March 24 before its first home SEC series against Auburn on 26-28 in Columbia.
Missouri has six series against ranked conference opponents after its series with the No. 14 Bulldogs. Missouri hosts No. 5 LSU from April 9-11, No. 20 Mississippi State from April 16-18, and No. 7 Florida from April 30-May 2. The Tigers travel for away series at No. 19 South Carolina from April 1-3, No. 18 Arkansas from April 24-26 and No. 23 Tennessee from May 7-9.
Missouri has nonconference games sprinkled into those months as well, with the highlight being a April 13 matchup against Kansas in Columbia.
The full schedule can be found on the team's website. If games or series have to be postponed, the SEC has May 3-5 as a slot for games to be rescheduled before the SEC Tournament from May 12-15 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Missouri soccer announces spring schedule
Missouri soccer announced its spring schedule Friday after a finishing the SEC's fall season with a 4-3-2 record . Missouri has seven games this spring against nonconference opponents.
The schedule starts with a Feb. 25 matchup against Creighton at Walton Stadium in Columbia. Missouri hosts No. 10 BYU on March 3 before a home-and-home with Notre Dame. The Tigers face the Fighting Irish on March 13 in South Bend, Indiana, before a March 21 contest in Columbia.
Missouri comes back to Columbia for a March 27 matchup with Kansas State. The Wildcats founded their program in 2016, making this the first competitive meeting between the two schools.
Missouri closes its season with back-to-back matchups against rival Kansas. The Jayhawks host the Tigers on April 10 before an April 17 game in Columbia.