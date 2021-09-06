Missouri softball announced its fall schedule Monday. The Tigers begin play against St. Louis on Sept. 25 at home.
The Tigers play seven of their eight fall games in Columbia, including one against Columbia College on Oct. 8. The only road game is at Nebraska on Oct. 3.
The other games are against Missouri State (Sept. 25), Crowder College (Oct. 8), Missouri Southern (Oct. 15) and Central Methodist (Oct. 15).
The Tigers finished last season one win short of the Women’s College World Series, falling to James Madison in the super regionals.