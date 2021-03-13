The overnight weather delay turned out to be nothing more than a pause button for Missouri softball. When play resumed Saturday, the Tigers simply hit play.
After its offense played like it was on fast-forward Friday, taking a 15-0 lead over Kent State in just three innings, the playback slowed down a bit Saturday.
With nothing but a stiff breeze to interfere, Missouri closed out its game over the Golden Flashes 15-2 in five innings, giving coach Larissa Anderson her 200th career win. The Tigers followed it up with a 5-0 win over Drake and a 3-2 comeback win over Iowa State by day’s end.
Megan Schumacher finished the start she began Friday, giving up two runs over five innings between the two days. She was an interesting choice in the circle given the presence of four left-handed bats in the KSU lineup.
Anderson had said in her press conference Wednesday that Schumacher normally only comes in for relief unless the opposition is very right-handed heavy.
It turned out to be no problem as Schumacher mowed through KSU’s lefties and righties with equal effectiveness. She gave up five total hits across the split action.
When the day’s originally planned schedule began against Drake, it was as if Missouri just hit replay.
Starting much the same way it did against Kent State, the bases were loaded up via a pair of walks before Jenna Laird came to bat. On Friday, she hit a triple to drive in three. Against the Bulldogs, she hit a bloop RBI single to left center, driving in a pair.
The similarities didn’t stop there. The third inning Friday featured three home runs to put the game away. The third against the Bulldogs brought another, this one from Kimberly Wert. Jordan Weber and Sophie Dandola shut down the Drake hitting, giving up a combined four hits in the shutout.
Then came the third game, and the track began to skip until the sixth inning.
The smooth hitting and pitching from the first two games were nowhere to be seen.
Lauren Krings, despite having seven strikeouts, struggled to get the Iowa State lineup out. She left with two outs in the third, having given up two runs on seven hits. The bats that hit 20 times in the first two games had two through five innings against Cyclones starter Saya Swain.
Emma Nichols cooled down the bats after relieving Krings, keeping the lead at two to give Missouri a chance, one it did not let slip. Wert drove in the tying run on an infield single before an error gave the Tigers the a 3-2 lead. Nichols then closed out the 3-0 day for Missouri with a 1-2-3 seventh.