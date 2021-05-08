Missouri softball managed a single hit during Game 1 of its series at Tennessee on Friday.
Brooke Wilmes equaled that total in Game 2’s first at-bat.
The center fielder hit a leadoff home run to start the scoring, and the No. 15 Tigers never looked back. They evened the weekend series with a 7-4 win over the No. 17 Volunteers on Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
With Callie Turner starting in the circle for Tennessee (39-11, 12-10 Southeastern Conference) instead of Ashley Rogers, Missouri (36-14, 14-9) already knew the task of getting runs on the board would be at least slightly easier. Just how much easier became clear with the Wilmes solo shot to lead off the game.
That put pressure on the Volunteers’ No. 2 starter immediately, and her team was playing catch-up from then on. Turner was pulled in the second inning after giving up a single and walk. Reliever Samantha Bender surrendered the second and third Missouri runs.
Emma Raabe singled off of Bender to drive in the lead runner, part of a 2-for-3 day. Kendyll Bailey hit a sacrifice fly to score another and put Missouri up 3-0.
That gave Laurin Krings a chance to pitch with the lead for the majority of the game, and she did so brilliantly for the most part. The Tigers’ starter went 6⅔ innings, allowing five hits and three runs.
She went through the first four frames without much difficulty, and Missouri stretched the lead to 7-0 before Tennessee scored some consolation runs. Kiki Milloy finally got the Vols on the board in the fifth, hitting a two-run homer to cut the score to 7-2. She was 3 for 4, doing her part to try and pull the game back late. She is 6 for 7 in the series.
Milloy scored again in the seventh, being driven around by base hits from Amanda Ayala and Ashley Morgan. Ayala was the other top performer for Tennessee. She also went 3 for 4, combining with Milloy for all but two of the Volunteers’ hits.
Tennessee’s production wasn’t enough to overcome Missouri’s offensive efficiency. After taking the early lead, the Tigers piled on the rest of the runs in the fifth off a pair of homers. Hatti Moore hit the first, a three-run blast to center. Kim Wert smacked the other two batters later to score the final run of the day. Each went 2 for 4 on the afternoon.
The victory moves Missouri into position to clinch the SEC Tournament’s fourth seed, and the double bye that comes with it, if they can beat the Volunteers on Sunday.