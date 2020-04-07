In the final National Fastpitch Coaches Association Poll of the season, Missouri softball (19-7, 3-0 SEC) ranked 25th.
This is the first time the Tigers finished a season ranked in the NFCA coaches poll since 2016. Missouri’s highest ranking in the polls this season was 18th.
The Tigers opened the season unranked, however a 9-0 start got the attention of the softball community. Due to the shortened season, Missouri’s strength of schedule in nonconference play helped the Tigers secure a spot in the polls. Missouri finished the year with a 16-7 record in nonconference games. Four of those wins came against ranked opponents: No. 12 Oklahoma State, No. 16 Virginia Tech, No. 22 Minnesota and No. 23 Baylor.
The Tigers resilience also played a huge role in their success, coming from behind late to win multiple games. Missouri scored the go-ahead run in the final two innings of play nine times on the year, while outscoring teams 40-24 from the sixth inning on.
The Tigers swept the conference-opening series for the first time since joining the SEC, outscoring Ole Miss 18-3. They finish the year tied for first in the SEC with Florida, the only two teams to sweep its first and only conference series.
Cayla Kessinger ends the season with a 15-game hitting streak, the longest of her career and tied for the fourth longest in program history. Kessinger led the team in RBI with 32.
Brooke Wilmes finishes her 2020 campaign reaching base in 20-straight games, riding an eight-game hitting streak. Wilmes finished with the team-lead in hits with 35.
Jazmyn Rollin and Hatti Moore tied for the most home runs with seven each.
Missouri’s pitching staff relied heavily on three freshman, each showing flashes as mainstays in the Tigers future rotation. Freshman Jordan Weber, Megan Schumacher and Emma Nichols started 24 of 26 games this year. Each posted a sub-four ERA with at least 32 strikeouts.
Relief pitcher Eli Daniel, the lone senior on the team, threw 38 strikeouts in just 24.2 innings, tying her for the team-lead in that department.
Last week, Missouri softball tweeted out a video, narrated by second baseman Kendyll Bailey. The video recaps some of the moments from the shortened season, while looking ahead to next season.