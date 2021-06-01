When Missouri coach Larissa Anderson sat at the computer in her office in February for the first media in Zoom session of the season, she set out a clear plan for her Tigers.
“Our terminology, our language is about championships,” Anderson said all those months ago. “It’s getting them to think about championships and to play for a ring. That’s what Mizzou softball needs to focus on, is what do you need to do in order to play for a championship.”
The Tigers were picked to finish eighth in an SEC thought to be loaded with national title contenders and would-be Women’s College World Series participants. Anderson and her team embraced the underdog role and took it to heart.
Missouri finished the season as the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament after winning the majority of its conference matchups and series. The Tigers advanced to the semifinal before being knocked out by Florida in a heart-wrenching walk off for the Gators after Emma Raabe’s home run had given Missouri the lead in the top of the seventh.
“With the SEC, I feel like it’s World Series games all the time,” designated player Cayla Kessinger said prior to the NCAA Tournament. “That game against Florida was a World Series game. I feel like that’s the competition that we have going in every single weekend.”
The Tigers had only two games considered to be bad losses — an early season loss to Iowa State and a midweek defeat to Kansas. The team’s 38-15 record and strength of schedule were taken into consideration for NCAA Tournament seeding.
When Missouri had watched the selection show, the room erupted into cheering and applause as the Tigers saw their name appear on the screen. A regional series was coming to Columbia, and they were the No. 8 national seed.
The seeding meant that if they advanced, they would host a super regional.
“I am so proud of these young ladies,” Anderson said following the selection show. “When you establish these goals in the beginning of the year and everything works out the way you designed it to be, I’m just so thrilled and glad we were honored with this.”
Missouri hosted Iowa State, Northern Iowa and Illinois-Chicago in the Columbia Regional.
“We know that we can beat any team that we play,” shortstop Jenna Laird said prior to the regional. “As long as we’re playing the game that we know how to play, we can beat anyone because we have the right skills, we have the right mindset. So no matter what, we just know that we have the confidence to be able to win anything.”
That confidence, for the regional, was well placed.
The Tigers dominated their three games in the Columbia Regional. They swept the weekend, allowing just two hits in three games. Pitcher Jordan Weber tossed a no-hitter in the regional championship game against Iowa State.
“I’m just going to keep telling (Weber) that’s what I expect out of her,” Anderson said prior to the super regional. “It was a very, very special weekend, I think, all the way across the board. From here on out, the games are just going to get tougher and tougher and tougher.”
Those “tougher and tougher and tougher” games brought James Madison to Mizzou Softball Stadium. In a best-of-three series, with a trip to Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series on the line, the stakes could hardly be higher.
The Tigers, the No. 8 national seed and dominant regional champions, were the favorites against the Colonial Athletic Association champion Dukes.
“They’ve been wanting that,” Anderson said. “They felt like they’ve been disrespected for the last few years and not getting the accolades and not getting the respect they felt like they deserved. Now, it’s finally like, ‘You know, we’ve been telling you this all along.’”
James Madison came into the weekend 37-1, not having tasted defeat since March 27 in a 5-4 loss to Elon. The Dukes swept the Knoxville Regional as the No. 3 seed in the region, upsetting No. 9 national-seed Tennessee and beating Liberty to advance in the NCAA Tournament.
“I don’t think we’ve been intimidated by a team yet,” catcher Hatti Moore said. “We know what we have. We’ll just see what they have when they get here.”
The Tigers found themselves in a hole early in the series. Missouri dropped Game 1 following a one-hit performance from James Madison ace Odicci Alexander. Weber also pitched a strong game, but a three-hit top of the seventh for the Dukes gave them the two decisive runs.
“We’re playing for tomorrow,” Anderson said after the defeat. “We’re playing to make sure that we get to Game 3.”
With their backs against the wall, there was no room for error for the Tigers. Throughout Game 2, Missouri put together arguably its strongest performance of the tournament. Pounding out six runs in the second inning, the Tigers won 7-1 and survived another day.
“It just goes to show that we’re never out of a game,” Kessinger said. “No matter who we’re playing no matter who we’re up against, if we stay true to us and we play for one another, there’s nobody out there that can beat us.”
Bring on Game 3.
One of two NCAA Tournament games of the day, broadcast on ESPN and in front of a third record crowd in as many days, the stage was set for the winner-take-all game between Missouri and James Madison.
The Tigers got off to an early start, with Brooke Wilmes knocking out a leadoff home run to give her team a 1-0 lead. But after that, Alexander was dealing again, and the Tigers really didn’t get a look until Laird hit a home run in the sixth.
A big seventh inning made James Madison’s lead 7-2, with little-to-no hope of a comeback for Missouri. With two outs and one on, Moore lined out to third to end the game and the Tigers’ season.
The Dukes qualified for their first ever Women’s College World Series.
The Tigers’ decade-long wait for a return to the Promised Land would have to continue.
While they weren’t going to go to Oklahoma City to play for that ring, Anderson spoke highly of her team and the season that had just come to an end.
“They never, ever back down,” Anderson said. “They’re just fierce, fierce competitors and they have a passion for playing the game. I think that’s what hurts me so much is when your team does everything you asked them to do, and they come up short, you feel for them.”
Following the defeat, Anderson had words of admiration for her seniors and the legacy that they leave behind. She is optimistic about the future and feels as though the Tigers will be back stronger.
“To be able to turn this program around as fast as we did, we wouldn’t be able to do it without our seniors and our coaching staff and our complete support staff,” Anderson said. “That’s why it’s so important for me to have those years up on the wall, because then they come back for alumni day and they know that they were a part of it.”