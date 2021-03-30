A strong performance from its lineup and bullpen gave No. 17 Missouri softball a 10-4 win over Saint Louis on Tuesday in St. Louis.
The Billikens got out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but a three-RBI performance from Missouri centerfielder Brooke Wilmes led another offensive outburst to turn the game around.
Wilmes gave the Tigers (25-7) a 3-2 lead after scoring on a sacrifice fly from Hatti Moore in the fourth, and the team never relinquished the lead, scoring in the last five innings after going scoreless in the first two.
Emma Nichols and Lauren Krings combined for seven strikeouts and only two earned runs in 5⅓ innings out of the bullpen to turn the game around after starter Megan Schumacher gave up two runs in 1⅔.
Krings struck out six of the 11 batters she faced to get the win and improve to 6-2 this season.
The Tigers will next play a three-game series at South Carolina from Thursday-Saturday.
Stephens soccer wins in opening round of AMC Tournament
A 25th-minute goal by Devin Dowell spurred No. 8 seed Stephens Soccer to a 4-0 win over No. 9 seed Williams Baptist in the opening round of the American Midwest Conference Tournament.
Morgan Lange, Savana Johnson and Kiana Ellison each scored in the second half to put the game away for the Stars, who outshot the Eagles 14-10.
Stephens plays at No. 1 seed Columbia College in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Friday in Columbia.
Stephens volleyball falls to Central Baptist
Stephens volleyball lost in a three-set sweep to Central Baptist in Conway, Arkansas, on Tuesday to fall to 3-9 overall and 1-6 in AMC play.
McKenzi Domescik-Rink had a team-high 15 kills while Megan Reese had 27 assists for the Stars (4-9, 2-6 AMC).
Stephens will conclude its regular season with a game at Missouri Baptist at 7 p.m. Thursday in St. Louis.
Columbia College golf finishes up William Woods Invitational
Columbia College men’s golf finished fourth at the William Woods Invitational in Fulton after a team score of 305 in the second round.
Scott Shulman from the Cougars “B” team got the highest individual finish of fourth after shooting a 72 to move up from 18th. Noah Burton finished tied for eighth and Trey Burton finished tied for 12th.
On the women’s side, Columbia College finished third after shooting 321 in the second round. Emily Strunck finished second for the Cougars, while Cassidy McAlpine finished tied for ninth.