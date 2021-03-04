No. 1 Oklahoma has the best offense in the country. That is an unquestionable, statistical fact. It has hit, homered and scored more than any other team in the NCAA by a wide margin.
When Missouri softball heads to Norman, Oklahoma, this weekend for the Courtyard Marriott Tournament, it will be tasked with slowing that juggernaut in the Sooners’ home ballpark.
The Tigers begin play Friday against Louisiana-Monroe before taking on OU on Saturday in the second half of a doubleheader that begins with Sam Houston State.
They’ll play the Sooners again Sunday after a morning game against ULM to round out their tournament slate.
Missouri is coming off a 5-0 weekend at the South Alabama Invitational. The Tigers’ pitching was dominant while the offense was efficient. It outscored the competition 36-7, with the granddaughter of a Missouri legend driving in the final run of the weekend..
Oklahoma, meanwhile, cemented its status as No. 1 last weekend following UCLA’s loss to Oregon. It gave up seven runs over its 5-0 weekend but scored nearly double the runs Missouri did. It put up 68, including 47 in Saturday’s two games alone.
If the Tigers want to cool down Oklahoma’s bats, they’ll need their group of pitchers to perform again.
Freshman Laurin Krings flirted with perfection against Middle Tennessee in the tournament finale, giving up just a single. Sophomore Jordan Weber did the same against Florida Atlantic the week before. Those two, along with sophomores Megan Schumacher and Emma Nichols, offer some hope of slowing the Sooners.
Given the strength of the Sooners’ hitting, outscoring them may offer an easier path to victory than hoping to shut them down. The Tigers are poised to make an attempt at doing just that.
Missouri’s team average of .369 isn’t quite as gaudy as OU’s .492, but it is still good for 10th in the NCAA. In the top 25 in most other categories, Missouri’s lineup poses a challenge for the Sooners’ pitching.
The Tigers’ bats are led by freshman Alex Honnold and senior Brooke Wilmes, both of whom carry lengthy hitting streaks into the tournament.
Honnold has a hit in eight straight games, while Wilmes has a hit in 12.
Seniors Kimberly Wert and Hatti Moore have brought the power, hitting six homers apiece to combine for half of the team’s total of 24.
Breaking down an OU pitching staff that had a perfect game and a combined no hitter in its previous tournament is no easy task, but Missouri will need to do just that. Couple the potent offense with clean pitching from Kings, Weber and company, and the Tigers would have a chance for an enormous upset victory.