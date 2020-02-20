Missouri softball took fifth-ranked Arizona to the final pitch, but the Tigers couldn’t snap their recent offensive woes.
Missouri (9-3) lost 2-0 to Arizona (10-2) Thursday in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California.
The Tigers started off strong with two hits in the first inning but were only able to get one the rest of the game.
Megan Schumacher pitched well for Missouri despite the lack of run support. Schumacher pitched six innings, striking out four batters and only walking one. Her only blemish came in the fourth inning when she allowed a lead-off home run to Arizona’s Jessie Harper. Schumacher gave up a triple the next at-bat to Malia Martinez, who scored off a sacrifice fly.
Schumacher’s performance was outdone by Arizona’s Mariah Lopez, who is 7-2 with a 0.83 ERA this year. Lopez struck out eight Tigers on her way to a complete game win.
The Tigers best chance to score off Lopez came in the seventh inning. Missouri had two runners in scoring position, but Lopez got out of the jam and ended the Tigers late game hopes.
“We can’t have six of nine batters strike out. That turns it into a five inning game which is very hard to win,” head coach Larissa Anderson said in a news release. “I know this team can compete with any team in the country regardless of the rankings.”
The Tigers will continue play as they take on Oregon State at 12:30 p.m. and UC Davis at 3 p.m. Friday in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.