Missouri softball is getting back into the swing of things as its fall schedule starts Friday. The Tigers will also be using these preseason games in preparation for a stacked SEC schedule that was released Thursday morning.
In the upcoming season, MU coach Larissa Anderson and her squad will face off against some of the best of the best in the league, with teams like Alabama, which was ranked No. 3 last season, and Georgia, which was ranked No. 8. The Tigers open up with another previously ranked team in Tennessee on March 11-13, which ended last season ranked No. 23.
The SEC has a cluster of teams from last season that made it into the top 25, which also included Missouri at 13, Florida at 9, Arkansas at 11, LSU at 15 and Kentucky at 16. Out of the seven teams that were ranked, Missouri will face four of them.
The Tigers will have a dogfight of a conference schedule, opening up with the Volunteers, followed by Ole Miss on March 25-27. Missouri closes its conference play against Alabama before the SEC Tournament, set for May 10-14.