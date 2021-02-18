After losing out on the chance to play No. 23 Baylor following the cancellation of the Getterman Classic, Missouri softball has found itself a new tournament. For the second straight weekend, the Tigers head to Florida.
Florida Atlantic University’s “Strike-Out Cancer” Tournament begins Friday in Boca Raton, Florida. The Tigers begin play Saturday, taking on Southeastern Conference counterpart Ole Miss. Iowa State and FAU round out the competing schools.
After going 3-1 last weekend at Florida State’s JoAnne Graf Classic and rising two spots in the NCAA rankings to No. 21, this tournament offers a different challenge. This time, Missouri enters as favorites as the only ranked team on the field.
The Tigers will likely be looking to Brooke Wilmes to lead the offense. The senior went a combined 7 for 7 in a 2-0 on Saturday , including a 5 for 5 performance against then No. 12 Florida State. They’ll need another strong performance from her to keep up momentum .
From a pitching standpoint, sophomore Jordan Weber will likely be called upon again. She earned a 2-0 record in Tallahassee, giving up one run over 8.2 innings.
Other key contributors to watch this weekend for the Tigers are pitcher Emma Nichols and infielders Kimberly Wert and Jenna Laird. Missouri will also hope that preseason All-SEC outfielder Cayla Kessinger can find her groove after an up and down tournament in Tallahassee.
Taking a look at the opponents, Iowa State likely presents the toughest competition. The Cyclones went 5-0 at the Doc Halverson UNI Dome Tournament last weekend, beating the likes of Drake and Butler in the process.
The pitching of Ellie Spelhaug in particular was impressive. She racked up 14.0 innings over the course of the tournament, giving up three earned runs. The performance earned Spelhaug Big 12 pitcher of the week honors.
The trip to Florida also represents Missouri’s only scheduled meeting with SEC rival Ole Miss. The two were not set to meet in conference play this year.
The Rebels had mixed fortunes in their season opening tournament, going 2-2 at the Troy Classic. Despite some struggles, outfielder Tate Whitley showed out, going 6 for 12 from the plate to lead Ole Miss. While Whitley brought the average, Jessica Puk brought the power. The utility player hit three homers and had eight RBI over four games.
FAU went 1-3 at the Florida International University tournament to start its season and will be looking avoid more troubles.
The Owls were heavily reliant on Lynn Gardner, as she led the pitching staff with 13.2 innings over the four games with a 3.59 ERA. Kara Lokeinsky pitched 5.1 scoreless innings in relief. Catcher Kaitlyn Burke leads the offense hitting .500 with three RBI.