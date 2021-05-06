One regular season series remains between No. 15 Missouri softball and a top-four finish in the Southeastern Conference.
It brings the top offense in the league on the road to take on the SEC’s top pitching squad at Tennessee.
Awaiting them in Knoxville are the No. 17 Volunteers. They sit a game and a half back of the Tigers in the conference standings. The two are scheduled to meet for three games from May 7-9.
As the current holders of the fourth spot in the SEC, Missouri has itself in line for a first-round bye in the upcoming SEC Tournament. In order to secure that slot, it has one task to complete: beating Tennessee.
If the Tigers win the series, they guarantee themselves fourth place either by record or tiebreakers over the current fifth-place team, Ole Miss. If they only win a game or less, they open up the possibility of falling in the standings to as low as eighth.
To take down Tennessee, Missouri’s offense will need to show up big against the best pitching group in the SEC. Specifically, that means showing up against Ashley Rogers.
The Volunteers’ ace carries the load. She has more than 100 more innings than the next-closest player on the roster and with good reason. Rogers has a 1.19 ERA this season, leading the team that has the best team ERA in the conference at 1.67.
Opponents bat a miniscule .127 against her, and that’s not even the most eye-popping stat. To find that, take a look at the strikeout column.
Rogers comes into the game with 242 punch-outs, most in the conference by a wide margin and the fifth-most in the NCAA. That strikeout prowess is something the Tigers will likely have to deal with twice over the series, a prospect made slightly less daunting by the collective strength of Missouri’s offense.
All season, every spot in the Tigers’ order has been a difficult out for opposing pitchers. With two of the top-12 hitters in the conference in Jenna Laird and Brooke Wilmes at the top of the order, MU overtook Kentucky for the conference lead in average after its series against Florida last weekend.
Missouri now is leading or tied in the SEC in average, runs, hits, slugging, OBP and doubles. It trails only Arkansas in homers and Kentucky in RBI.
If Missouri’s hitters can see the ball well versus Rogers and Co., they are well positioned to take the series and with it a first-round bye in the conference tournament.