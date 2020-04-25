Missouri softball added to its 2020 recruiting class with the signing of Hannah Vargas, Missouri coach Larissa Anderson announced on Saturday.

Vargas chose the Tigers over offers from New Mexico State, Houston, South Dakota State and Northern Colorado. When she arrives on campus, she’ll major in journalism.

“From the moment I arrived on campus, I felt like I was home,” Vargas said in a news release. “The journalism program is top-notch, and the team made me feel welcome. I feel that I have a lot of opportunities to succeed at Mizzou.”

Vargas, who played at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, split time as a middle infielder and outfielder. In 69 career games for the Huskies, Vargas had a .331 batting average, seven home runs and 30 RBI. During her first three seasons at Hamilton, the Huskies went 59-18, winning a 6A state title her freshman year.

“Hannah will bring athleticism and a positive attitude to Mizzou,” Anderson said in a news release. “She’s committed to this university and this program, and I look forward to her joining the program.”

Vargas’ commitment brings the Tigers’ 2020 recruiting class to nine. Missouri owns the 28th-ranked recruiting class, according to Extra Innings Softball.

  Sports reporter, spring 2020

