With No. 16 Missouri softball set to begin conference play Friday against No. 19 Georgia, here is a look at each of the 13 teams in the Southeastern Conference ordered by their projected finish in the league. Vanderbilt is the lone SEC school that does not sponsor a softball program.
1. Alabama
Led by the pitching tandem of Lexi Kilfoyl and Montana Fouts, the Crimson Tide did not climb to No. 3 in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association rankings by accident.
The pair has each pitched 55 or more innings, including all 21 of the Tide’s sweep of No. 21 Auburn to start conference play. Both have an ERA under 1.00 and Fouts is ninth in the country with 98 strikeouts this season.
The offense is no slouch either, with a team batting average of .310.
2. Florida
Charla Echols and Hannah Adams lead a Gators offense that has struggled at times this season, although that certainly isn’t the pair’s fault. Adams leads the team with a .443 batting average, while Echols has provided the most home runs (5) and RBI (23).
The Gators’ real strength, however, and the reason behind their national No. 5 ranking, is their pitching. Elizabeth Hightower has been the standout of the group with an 0.89 ERA and complete games against top 25 opponents Florida State and Kentucky, giving up just one run between the two contests.
3. Tennessee
The Vols rely on a powerful offense to rack up their wins. Kiki Milloy leads a deep group of hitters with a .410 average and 10 homers. Behind her, there are seven more who hit .333 or better. The pitchers are headlined by SEC strikeout leader Ashley Rogers, who has 107 in just 61 innings while also holding a 1.03 ERA. She pitched all eight innings of the Vols’ 2-1 loss to LSU on Saturday, proving her numbers weren’t inflated against bad opposition.
4. Kentucky
The Wildcats were unbeaten before dropping two of three games at Florida last weekend. Their offense was the reason for that hot start and their No. 9 ranking.
Kentucky has seven players hitting .343 or better and three above .400. Erin Coffel is the team RBI and home run leader with 29 and 10, respectively, while Kayla Kowalik has a .481 average and 10 steals.
Kentucky does not excel in pitching, though, and will likely be relying on outscoring opponents.
5. Arkansas
Mary Haff leads the SEC in innings pitched with 88 and is one of two pitchers in the conference with more than 100 strikeouts this season. While she is a force on her own, Arkansas’ pitching depth leaves much to be desired.
The offense does carry a lot of power. Led by Braxton Burnside with 15, the Razorbacks have hit 53 homers, the second-most in the NCAA.
It remains to be seen if either Haff or Burnside can keep up their respective pace against consistent strong competition in the SEC.
6. Missouri
With Cayla Kessinger hitting her stride, Brooke Wilmes and Kimberly Wert performing at high levels and the freshman pair of Alex Honnold and Jenna Laird both hitting over .400, the Tigers have a lot to be positive about heading into their series against Georgia. They trail only Kentucky in almost every offensive category and have done so against some stiff competition in Florida State, Central Florida and Oklahoma.
While the pitching could stand to improve, having the balance they do with four players at 25⅓ innings or more could prove to be an asset.
7. LSU
Despite having the second-lowest winning percentage in the conference, LSU is still ranked No. 12 in the country thanks to its brutal nonconference schedule. The Tigers played 10 games against top-25 opponents before entering conference play, going 4-6 in those games.
The high level of early competition could help the LSU offense, led by outfielder Aliyah Andrews, settle into its SEC routine. The pitching depth should also work in LSU’s favor as it has four players with 30⅓ innings or more.
8. Georgia
After a 3-2 start to the season, the Bulldogs have rattled off 16 straight wins heading into their series against Missouri. Although none of those wins have come against particularly strong opponents, the streak is impressive.
Georgia has a slightly deeper group of pitchers than most teams, with four players going 23⅔ innings or more. All four have an ERA of 1.27 or less, and innings leader Mary Wilson Avant is 9-0. The offense comes heavily from Lacey Fincher, who leads the team in average (.490), homers (8) and RBI (20).
9. Ole Miss
At one point, the Rebels were 7-7 and looking like one of the weakest teams in the SEC. Since then, they have won 11 straight, including solid wins over South Alabama and the program’s first-ever sweep of Mississippi State. With an offense led by Tate Whitley and Paige Smith, and pitcher Anna Borgen dominating whenever she takes the circle, Ole Miss is not to be taken lightly. The Rebels also have a stellar defensive record with highest fielding percentage in the conference.
10. Texas A&M
The Aggies are one of two teams to rank in the SEC’s top five in both batting average and ERA. Despite that, they are also one of just two teams to not get a single vote in the national Top 25. The reason? A weak schedule. A&M has faced one opponent of note, Tennessee, and lost. It has also dropped games to Texas Tech and Colorado State. Catcher Haley Lee, pitcher Makinzy Herzog and the rest of the team could prove everyone wrong, but the jury is out on the Aggies for now.
11. Auburn
With neither the offense nor pitching ranking particularly high among SEC opponents, the Tigers may find themselves struggling in conference play.
Pitcher Maddie Penta has two no-hitters and two SEC Freshman of the Week awards, but has struggled against quality opposition. Fellow freshman pitcher Shelby Lowe has had the same problem.
Auburn has also struggled to produce runs. The 87 it has scored is the lowest mark in the conference.
12. South Carolina
The Gamecocks have one of the deepest pitching groups in the conference, using five players regularly and harboring another two who can be take the mound if needed. After Bailey Betenbaugh, though, the quality is somewhat questionable. The Gamecocks have not been up to the task against strong opponents this season, starting 0-4 against ranked teams.
The offense does offer some hope with the trio of Mackenzie Boesel, Kenzi Maguire and Kassidy Krupit each batting .419 or better with 22 or more RBI.
13. Mississippi State
In comparison to the rest of the conference, the Bulldogs seem to be a step behind. They were blanked by in-state rival Ole Miss, scoring one run in three games to open conference play. Their offense seems to struggle against teams who are above average in pitching, while MSU itself has the weakest pitching group in the SEC.
The Bulldogs often end up as their own worst enemies. They’ve committed the most errors in the conference this season, thrown the most wild pitches and given up the most passed balls. All of that equates to a likely season of struggle in the powerful SEC.