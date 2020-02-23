Six thousand, one hundred ninety-six.
That's how many miles the Missouri softball team has traveled, not including return trips, during the first three weeks of the season.
Before returning to the familiar confines of Mizzou Softball Stadium this Saturday, the Tigers wrapped up play in Cathedral City, California, against Seattle University on Sunday.
The Tigers (12-5) lost to Seattle (5-9) 3-1 Sunday in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. The Tigers went 3-3 in the tournament.
Missouri dug itself in a hole early, giving up three runs in the first inning. Emma Nichols was in the circle for the Tigers. Nichols' only blemish came in the first when Redhawks designated player Bailey Thompson hit a three-run home run. Nichols rebounded well, striking out eight batters to tie her career high. Nichols also issued no walks, improving to 29 strikeouts and only four walks on the year. However, the Tigers weren't able to back her offensively.
The lone Missouri run came in the third inning when Cayla Kessinger, whose birthday was Sunday, singled up the middle, scoring Brooke Wilmes. Kessinger continues to be one of the Tigers' best sluggers and leads the team with 18 RBI.
The Tigers' inconsistent offense continued Sunday, as they conjured up just four hits against the Redhawks. It was their second-lowest hit total in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic — they managed only three hits against Arizona on Feb. 20.
The Tigers will return to action this week when they host the Mizzou Tournament in Columbia. Missouri opens the tournament with a doubleheader, playing Wichita State at 9 a.m. and Nebraska at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.