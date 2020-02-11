After an impressive 5-0 start to begin the season, Missouri softball has now entered the top 25 in two major polls.
Initially left out of the top 25 preseason rankings, Missouri improved to 18th in the ESPN/USA Softball poll and 19th in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll.
The rankings come on the heels of the Tigers debuting their revamped pitching rotation. Missouri started a freshman in all five of its games during the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida. Freshmen Emma Nichols, Megan Schumacher and Jordan Weber all picked up their first collegiate wins this past weekend. Senior Eli Daniel also made four appearances during the tournament, striking out 11 of the 17 batters she faced.
Missouri also showcased a deep lineup. Jazmyn Rollin led the team in hits, total bases and stolen bases during the tournament. Hatti Moore showed off her power with three home runs in five games. Cayla Kessinger also stepped up in clutch moments with seven RBI in her first games back after missing the 2019 season due to injury.
This week, MU returns to Clearwater to compete in the ESPN St. Pete/Clearwater Invite. Three of the six games in the tournament for Missouri are against teams ranked in both major polls. This includes Minnesota, a team the Tigers defeated 7-4 in the NFCA Leadoff Classic.
Missouri will begin play in the St. Pete/Clearwater Invite against Kansas at noon Thursday in Clearwater, Florida. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.