Missouri softball will enter the 2021 season on D1softball's top 25 , coming in at No. 23.
The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences on the list with 10 of its 14 teams ranked. LSU leads the conference at No. 5 followed by No. 6 Florida, No. 8 Alabama, No. 13 Georgia, No. 15 Mississippi State, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 21 Tennessee, No. 23 Missouri, No. 24 Kentucky and No. 25 South Carolina.
The Tigers finished the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season ranked No. 15 by D1softball with a 19-7 record.
Missouri opens the 2021 SEC season with a March 19 matchup against Georgia in Athens, Georgia. A nonconference schedule has not been announced.