After a 38-22 record and No. 22 national ranking in the 2022 season, Missouri softball will enter as the No. 23 team in the nation in 2023, according to ESPN/USA Softball’s top 25.
The Tigers round out the Southeastern Conference’s nine teams ranked in the preseason top 25, which is the most of any conference. No. 5 Florida, No. 6 Arkansas, No. 7 Alabama, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 13 Georgia, No. 17 Kentucky, No. 20 LSU and No. 21 Auburn are the other SEC teams listed.
Missouri softball will open its season against No. 9 Texas on Feb. 10 in Clearwater, Florida, for the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic.
The Tigers finished the 2022 season with a 12-11 SEC record and SEC championship appearance, where they fell to Arkansas. Their season ended at the NCAA Columbia Regional to Arizona.
Laird ranked in Softball America top 100
Following her 2022 All-SEC second-team and 2022 SEC All-Tournament season, Missouri shortstop Jenna Laird was named to her third preseason list of 2023. Softball America ranked Laird No. 68 in its preseason top 100 players.
Laird, a 2022 Rawling’s Golden Glove winner, will continue to lead the Tigers on the field and in the batter’s box, where she paced the team in batting average (.338), doubles (11), triples (3), runs (44) and stolen bases (22).