Missouri sophomore Jenna Laird, left, catches the ball (copy)

Missouri sophomore Jenna Laird, left, catches the ball April 16 at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia.

 Lily Dozier/Missourian

After a 38-22 record and No. 22 national ranking in the 2022 season, Missouri softball will enter as the No. 23 team in the nation in 2023, according to ESPN/USA Softball’s top 25.

The Tigers round out the Southeastern Conference’s nine teams ranked in the preseason top 25, which is the most of any conference. No. 5 Florida, No. 6 Arkansas, No. 7 Alabama, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 13 Georgia, No. 17 Kentucky, No. 20 LSU and No. 21 Auburn are the other SEC teams listed.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you