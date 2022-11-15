Missouri softball released its 2023 schedule Tuesday.
The Tigers travel to Clearwater, Florida, to open the season Feb. 10 in the NFCA Leadoff Classic, where they’ll face Texas, Fordham, Louisville, Northwestern and Prairie View A&M.
Missouri opens SEC play March 10 with a home series against Kentucky.
The Tigers will try to avenge their 11-7 loss to Kansas last season when the Jayhawks travel to Columbia on April 19. Another opportunity for redemption comes May 5, when Missouri hosts Arkansas in a rematch of last season’s Southeastern Conference championship game, which the Razorbacks won 4-0.
Missouri finished last season 38-22 overall and 12-11 in SEC play. The Tigers took down second-seeded Alabama and third-seeded Tennessee in the SEC tournament, allowing no runs in either game.
MU hosted an NCAA Regional for a second straight year but went 2-2 — beating Missouri State twice and losing to Arizona twice.
