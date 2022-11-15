MU softball to host regionals (copy) 11/15

Missouri softball begins its 2023 season Feb. 10 at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida, where it will play five games in three days.

 Haley Singleton/Missourian

Missouri softball released its 2023 schedule Tuesday.

The Tigers travel to Clearwater, Florida, to open the season Feb. 10 in the NFCA Leadoff Classic, where they’ll face Texas, Fordham, Louisville, Northwestern and Prairie View A&M.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022. Studying reporting and written journalism. Reach me at rpdnfy@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you