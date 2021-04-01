No. 17 Missouri softball started its three-game series against South Carolina with a 13-4 win in six innings Thursday in Columbia, South Carolina.
The Gamecocks got off to a convincing 4-0 start in the first inning, a scoreline that prevailed until the second. It was all Tigers from there, though, as a five-run third inning gave them the lead. Missouri followed it up with two three-run innings and two runs in the sixth.
Jenna Laird had four hits and two RBI, while Casidy Chaumont had a four-RBI game. Laurin Krings pitched struck out four in 1⅔ innings.
Missouri (26-7, 4-3 SEC) will return to action in Game 2 of the series at 5 p.m. Friday.
Stars volleyball falls in straight sets
Stephens College volleyball was swept in straight sets by Missouri Baptist in an American Midwest Conference matchup Thursday in St. Louis.
The first set got off to a competitive start, with Missouri Baptist narrowly prevailing 25-21. Winning the second set proved to be much easier for the Spartans, as they took it 25-15. The Stars tried to mount a comeback in the third but eventually fell 25-20.
McKenzi Domescik-Rink had a team-high 10 kills for Stephens.
The Stars end their regular season with a 4-10 record overall and a 2-7 conference record.