Trailing 1-0 in the fifth inning with the bases loaded against Southeastern Conference opponent Mississippi, Missouri softball's Cayla Kessinger had a chance to pick up a Tigers lineup that had only managed three hits up to that point.
"I was just looking for a pitch to drive and score some runs," Kessinger said.
Kessinger did exactly that, ripping a triple down the line to score three runs. Her three-RBI triple put Missouri ahead and the 23rd-ranked Tigers (17-6) run-ruled Mississippi (12-11) 9-1 Friday night at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Kessinger shouted in excitement toward the dugout after realizing she'd put Missouri ahead in its first conference game.
The emotion Kessinger displayed put into perspective her fight to get back on the field. After missing the entire 2019 season rehabbing from serious nerve damage, Kessinger has been one of the shining stars for Missouri in 2020. She leads the team in RBI and batting average and has a 12 game hitting streak.
She believes the time away from softball benefited her in the long run.
"It makes everything so worth it," Kessinger said. "I've learned a lot sitting out last year. It did take a toll on me, but I feel like I'm a better athlete and better person because of it. It's just a really cool feeling to be able to do that stuff again."
Kessinger opened the floodgates for the Tigers offense. Kimberly Wert drove in Kessinger with an RBI single. Later that inning, Megan Moll drove in two more runs on a bloop single behind second base, capping off a six-run inning for Missouri.
Jordan Weber took the circle for the Tigers. Weber, a freshman, performed well in nonconference play but struggled in her first SEC matchup. Weber pitched three innings, walked three batters and allowed the lone Rebels run, an RBI double from Jessica Puk in the first inning.
"She was squeezing the ball a little too much," Anderson said. "I attribute that to nerves because she has been throwing great."
Megan Schumacher relieved Weber in the fourth inning and recorded the win for Missouri. Schumacher's ability to get out of jams gave the Tigers an opportunity to rally. The Rebels left nine runners on base in large part because of Schumacher's clutch pitching.
"Schumacher came in and really did an unbelievable job keeping the game really close," Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said.
Missouri struggled early on against Rebels ace Molly Jacobsen. A 2019 Second Team All-SEC pitcher, the lefty has been dominant so far in 2020. She entered the matchup with a 3.09 ERA and 51 strikeouts.
Jacobsen added nine more strikeouts in her start against Missouri on Friday. The Tigers struggled to find success off her early but was able to put things together the third time through the order.
Anderson attributes this to the Tigers communication regarding what they see against a specific pitcher.
"They're constantly talking," Anderson said. "They're constantly passing on information. The more they gain, the more the pitcher throws, the more prepared they are for that second and third time through the lineup."
Kessinger recalled her approach at the plate prior to her triple against Jacobsen.
"She's a good pitcher," Kessinger said. "I was just looking for something in the zone, something that I could hit hard. I looked at our hitting coach before that at-bat and I said, 'I'm just going to get a pitch to drive.' That was my main objective. Luckily, it worked out, and we scored three runs."
Jazmyn Rollin secured the run-rule win for Missouri with a two-run homer to center field. In her prior at-bat, Rollin had a premonition she would hit a home run, but her coach gave her the signal to bunt and she did so.
Rollin recalled on the conversation they had after the game.
"I went up to her and I was like, 'Next time, I can't get the bunt sign,'" Rollin said. "I have that feeling. She was like, 'OK, show me,' and there it went."
Missouri picked up its first win in an SEC opener since the 2016 season, when the Tigers defeated Ole Miss 5-3.
Anderson believes the main takeaway from Friday's victory is scoring early.
"I'd rather not wait until the third time around the lineup," Anderson said. "I'd like to be able to score some more runs early on and keep the pressure on them, rather than playing on our heels. At the same time, it's great to see that we can come from behind and score late, because tough teams do score late."
The Tigers will continue their series against Ole Miss at 4 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.