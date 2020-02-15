After multiple comeback wins this week, Missouri softball didn’t have enough late-game magic as it suffered its first loss of the season.
Missouri (9-1) continued play Saturday with a doubleheader in the ESPN St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in Clearwater, Florida.
The Tigers opened the day with a 6-5 victory over Virginia Tech (5-3).
Similar to Friday’s game against No. 16 Oklahoma State, Missouri fell behind early. Emma Nichols took the circle for the Tigers against Virginia Tech, starting off well by pitching three scoreless innings to begin the game. However, the Hokies started having success off of Nichols in the fourth inning and the Missouri bullpen in the fifth inning. Virginia Tech led 5-0 going into the bottom of the fifth.
The Tigers responded in a big way in their half of the fifth inning. After Imani Myint scored on a wild pitch, Cayla Kessinger hit a three-run home run to center field. Entering Saturday, Kessinger led the team in RBI with 11. Megan Moll followed Kessinger’s home run with a pinch hit solo homer to center field, tying the game.
Moll’s pinch hit home run is the first by a Missouri player since Taylor Kirby’s against Butler on March 5, 2017. This is the second time the Tigers hit back-to-back home runs this season, the first coming from Kendyll Bailey and Emma Raabe against Baylor on Feb. 8.
Brooke Wilmes drove in the decisive run in the sixth with a single to right field, scoring Hannah McGivern.
The Tigers lost to No. 20 James Madison (2-1) 8-7 in a high-scoring extra-inning matchup.
Down 5-3 entering the seventh inning, the Tigers made yet another rally as Kendyll Bailey hit a two-run home run to send the game to extra innings.
The Tigers scored first in the eighth with a Jazmyn Rollin two-run home run. However, Eli Daniel, who had not given up an earned run in her 9⅓ relief innings pitched this season, could not close the game for Missouri. Daniel recorded the loss as she gave up a two-run home run in the eighth inning, followed by a James Madison sacrifice fly that gave the Duke Dogs the walk-off win.
Missouri will finish play in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational as it takes on No. 14 Minnesota at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Clearwater. The Tigers defeated the Golden Gophers 7-4 on Feb. 8 in the NFCA Leadoff Classic.