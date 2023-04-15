Missouri softball did all its damage in the first three innings in an 8-3 win over Mississippi on Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
The win marked the first time the Tigers (25-18, 4-12 Southeastern Conference) have won the opening game of a home SEC series this season.
Jenna Laird opened the scoring in a five-run second inning, doubling in Payton Jackson and Riley Frizell. After Alex Honnold was intentionally walked, Kara Daly took care of the rest, sending a three-run home run to center field.
Missouri moved into run-rule territory in the third as Jackson and Laird scored runners with singles and Daly drew a bases-loaded walk to go up 8-0. But Ole Miss (24-19, 3-10) put together a brief rally in the fifth inning when Keila Kamoku's three-run home run prolonged the contest.
Jordan Weber (7-7) started the contest for the Tigers, giving up seven hits, including Kamoku's homer, in 4⅓ innings of work. Cierra Harrison replaced Weber in the circle to close out the Rebels, which she managed to the tune of no hits and two walks in the final 2⅔ innings.
The Tigers are looking to win their first conference series of the season. They'll have the opportunity to do so at 3 p.m. Sunday on home field.
MU tennis closes regular season with win
In its regular-season finale, Missouri tennis won for the first time since March 17, taking down Saint Louis 6-1 at the Country Club of Missouri, the Tigers' temporary home base while the Green Tennis Complex remains closed.
Mae Canete and Inah Canete took the first doubles match 6-3, and Andrea Artimedi and Emilie Schwarte secured the point with a 6-2 victory.
Artimedi and Mae Canete put the first singles points on the board, securing straight-sets wins, before Inah Canete's 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win over Fiorella Duran clinched the victory. Schwarte won in a tiebreaker, and Romary Cardenas won in straight sets to add to the Tigers' score.
Missouri (11-15) now heads to compete in the SEC Tournament with a 1-12 record in league play. The conference tournament will begin Wednesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Missouri running back Taj Butts enters transfer portal
Missouri backup running back Taj Butts announced via Twitter on Saturday that he is entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
Butts played in seven games for the Tigers, seeing limited playing time as a run blocker.
MU track and field wraps up in California
Missouri men's and women's track and field traveled to Walnut, California, this weekend for the Mt. SAC Relays.
Senior Christopher Conrad finished third in the men's 800 meter in a time of 1 minute, 48.01 seconds.
On the field, junior Carolina Daza placed third in the women's hammer throw with a distance of 61.35 meters.
The Tigers head to Arkansas next weekend to compete in the John McDonnell Invitational.
CC baseball wins 9th straight
Columbia College baseball defeated Central Baptist 5-2 in Little Rock, Arkansas, marking the ninth straight win for the Cougars and completing their three-game series sweep over the Mustangs.
The star of the series at the plate for the Cougars was sophomore Cayden Nicoletto, who hit home runs in all three games of the series. On Saturday, he hit a three-run home run to open the scoring in the third inning.
Columbia (29-12, 12-3 American Midwest Conference) was once again helped out by the performances of their starting pitchers and bullpen. Freshman Reece Clapp earned his seventh win of the season, giving up five hits and notching seven strikeouts in five innings. Jake Deakins earned the save, giving up a single hit in four innings of relief.
The Cougars will come back home to face off against Missouri Valley College, a team that CC beat 11-2 earlier in the season. That game will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday
Cougars drop regular-season finale
Columbia College lacrosse hit the road to face Tennessee Wesleyan for its regular-season finale in Athens, Tennessee, where the Cougars lost 10-8.
Tennessee Wesleyan took the lead early in the game, scoring all of the first four goals. The Cougars (6-3) made a late-game push, helped by two goals in the fourth period by senior Derek Howard that were assisted by graduate student Tyler Parrott, but couldn't find a way to level the score.
Despite the comeback attempt from Columbia, the Bulldogs scored two goals in the final seven minutes that would be the difference in the game.
Columbia will now gear up for the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament in St. Louis. The first game will take place Thursday.