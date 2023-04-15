Missouri’s Payton Jackson slides into third base

Missouri’s Payton Jackson slides into third base as Ole Miss’ Keila Kamoku prepares to catch the ball Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The Tigers won 8-3 and will face off against the Rebels again Sunday and Monday in Columbia.

Missouri softball did all its damage in the first three innings in an 8-3 win over Mississippi on Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

The win marked the first time the Tigers (25-18, 4-12 Southeastern Conference) have won the opening game of a home SEC series this season. 

Missouri’s Kara Daly, left, high fives Missouri coach Sara Marino

Missouri third baseman Kara Daly, left, high-fives Missouri associate head coach Sara Marino on Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The Tigers continue their series against Ole Miss on Sunday.
Missouri’s Cierra Harrison pitches the ball

Missouri’s Cierra Harrison pitches the ball Saturday at the Mizzou Softball Stadium. Missouri’s win brings their SEC record to 4-12.
Missouri’s Payton Jackson runs to first base

Missouri outfielder Payton Jackson runs to first base Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. Before transferring to MU, Jackson earned Big 12 All-Academic first-team honors in the 2022 season while playing at Texas Tech.
Missouri softball players celebrate after winning their game

Missouri softball players celebrate after winning their game Saturday at the Mizzou Softball Stadium. The Tigers beat the Rebels 8-3.
