After Missouri took down No. 8 Arkansas on Saturday, it might have been expected that the top home run-hitting team in the SEC would come out firing on all cylinders in response.
Instead, it was the Missouri bats that were noisy.
The Tigers got off to an early lead Sunday and then homered their way to a 10-1 win to clinch the series in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Four different Missouri players contributed with home runs, part of a 13-hit effort to dispatch the Southeastern Conference-leading Razorbacks.
Cayla Kessinger got things started. Her solo shot to lead off the second inning gave Missouri a 1-0 lead and set the tone for the rest of the day.
Arkansas tied the game at one but would get nothing else as Missouri revved its offensive engine. Two innings later, after the Tigers had retaken the lead in the third, Kendyll Bailey added a solo homer to make it 3-1 in the fourth.
That would be the last inning Arkansas starter Jenna Bloom pitched, but it would not be the last of Missouri's offense.
A sixth-inning error by Arkansas shortstop and former Tiger Braxton Burnside with one out and a runner on second opened the door for Brooke Wilmes to blow the game wide open. After the lead runner was able to score on an Emma Raabe RBI single, Wilmes stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs.
She turned on an 0-1 pitch from Allie Light, sending it deep over the wall in center for her second grand slam and seventh homer of the season to make it 8-1.
The Tigers weren’t quite finished yet. An inning later, Kim Wert brought the game to its final score with a two-run blast to left for her 14th homer of the season.
By the time it was all over, Wilmes, Bailey, Wert and Kessinger were each 2 for 4 with a home run. Jenna Laird was also 2 for 4 in her fifth straight game with multiple hits.
Missouri’s defense also had a good day with a number of highlight reel plays. Casidy Chaumont made multiple diving catches in left field, while Bailey did the same in the infield. Laird also contributed with some impressive plays of her own.
The defense helped out the pitching by robbing Arkansas of a few additional hits, but Megan Schumacher and Laurin Krings did just fine regardless.
For the second day in a row, Arkansas managed only two hits, both off Schumacher in the first two innings. Krings pitched 5⅓ no-hit innings in relief to get the win. Those two-hit performances are the lowest totals by Arkansas in any game this season.