A bizarre first inning set the tone for Missouri softball against Louisiana-Monroe on Friday.
A double steal from the Tigers forced a throwing error from ULM catcher Kelsey Giddens, awarding Brooke Wilmes home plate for the first Missouri run of the day.
When all was said and done, the Tigers scored six total to kick off their stay at the Courtyard Marriott Tournament in Norman, Oklahoma, with a 6-0 win over the Warhawks.
Jordan Weber started in the circle for Missouri and the Tigers’ innings leader was dealing early. She faced 14 batters through the first four innings, sitting down 12 of them and walking two, and carried a no-hitter into the fifth.
She was tested in that fifth inning, however, giving up a double to lead things off to Andie Edwards. Getting a foul out from the next batter, Weber then gave up a single to put runners on the corners. The bases became loaded with two outs when Weber steered herself and struck out Giddens swinging, putting an end to the only ULM threat of the night.
Megan Schumacher closed out the game with two perfect innings, preserving the shutout.
While the pitching looked excellent, the offense left a little to be desired despite scoring six. The two scored in the first inning were set up by the double steal and error, making it easy for Kimberly Wert to hit an RBI single for 2-0.
In official scoring, a second error on the Warhawks with one out in the second would have resulted in a double play and ended the second inning before either of the two runs for Missouri scored, making them both unearned.
There was no doubt about Emma Raabe’s fifth inning two-run homer, but the rest of the scoring came from exploiting ULM’s errors. On Friday, there was plenty.
In the greater context of this weekend’s tournament, six runs on seven hits likely will not be enough when it comes to the top-ranked Oklahoma team that Missouri will be playing Saturday and Sunday.
The Sooners average 14 runs a game and pair it with quality pitching, bringing a team ERA of 1.48 into the tournament. The Tigers can’t expect to exploit a team like that as effectively as they did ULM.
But positives could be found for Missouri through Cayla Kessinger and Wilmes.
There were a pair of hits from Kessinger. The star outfielder has struggled for consistency this season despite hitting .357. Two hits to get started in Norman may be a sign of better things to come. Wilmes, for her part, extended her hitting streak to 13 games.