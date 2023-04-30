Despite a powerful performance at the plate to open the game, Missouri softball was unable to keep its momentum and dropped its series finale to Texas A&M 11-4 on Sunday in College Station, Texas.
The Tigers saw success early on, picking up a 4-1 lead over the Aggies in the top of the second. Several Tigers contributed on offense in the second. Miranda Crenshaw led the way with a single to center field, followed by singles from Maddie Gallagher and Payton Jackson.
Several Texas A&M fielding errors on a Jenna Laird RBI double completed Missouri's second-inning scoring run.
Despite its impressive team effort on offense, Missouri was unable to replicate this same success throughout the game and did not record another run the rest of the day.
The Aggies on the other hand began to pull away in the bottom of the fourth. Allie Enright led the charge for the Aggies with a three-run homer to put Texas A&M within one. Amari Harper scored an RBI double, followed by a three-run home run from Julia Cottrill to give the Aggies an 8-4 lead.
A final three-run home run by Cottrill brought the score to 11-4.
Missouri returns home to play its final regular season series against Arkansas. The first game of the three-game series is set to start at 7 p.m. Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The Tigers will continue the home series with games at 4 p.m. Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday.