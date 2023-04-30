Despite a powerful performance at the plate to open the game, Missouri softball was unable to keep its momentum and dropped its series finale to Texas A&M 11-4 on Sunday in College Station, Texas. 

The Tigers saw success early on, picking up a 4-1 lead over the Aggies in the top of the second. Several Tigers contributed on offense in the second. Miranda Crenshaw led the way with a single to center field, followed by singles from Maddie Gallagher and Payton Jackson.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you