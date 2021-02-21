Stellar pitching and power were on display as Missouri went 2-0 against Florida Atlantic on Sunday to finish the FAU’s Strike-Out Cancer Tournament 3-1.
Game 1
Missouri's bats plated six in the seventh to put away FAU in the first game of the day, 11-3.
It was the Owls who struck first in the second through Myah Murray. Her RBI single drove in Kaitlyn Burke, who doubled to lead off the inning.
Missouri's Cayla Kessinger responded in the third with an RBI double, bringing home Jenna Laird.
The Tigers extended their lead in the fourth. Kimberly Wert singled to start it off. After Imani Myint was brought in as a pinch runner, Casidy Chaumont walked, bringing up pinch hitter Alex Honnold. She laced a double down the right field line, scoring both runners. Emma Rabe sent a 2-run shot over the fence in center field to bring the lead up to 5-1 before the fourth inning was done.
FAU snuck one back on a groundout in the bottom of the inning, bringing it to 5-2 before making things dicey again in the sixth. Burke homered to lead off the inning, cutting the lead to 5-3. An error by Laird allowed Murray to reach with two outs, before a double by Zoey Jones moved her to third. Emma Nichols struck out Gretchen Ebert to strand two, limiting the damage.
Missouri returned the Owls' offensive threat with interest in the top of the seventh. Brooke Wilmes continued her hot streak with a single. Kessinger followed with her second homer of the season. Wert doubled and advanced on a failed pickoff attempt. She was brought home on a wild pitch as Honnold walked. Freshman Riley Frizell then hit her first home run as a Tiger to bring the lead to eight. Megan Schumacher took over on the mound to collect the final three outs.
Game 2
Missouri's Jordan Weber pitched a six inning one-hitter, and the home runs continued for the Tigers in game two, giving Missouri an easy 9-0 win.
Kissinger followed her home run in the first game with a double in her first plate appearance in the second game. Hatti Moore drove her in with an RBI single up the middle.
Weber retired the next 10 FAU batters, confounding them every time they came to the plate. The perfect game bid was stopped in the bottom of the fifth by an infield single from Murray, which resulted in a close play at first.
With a little help from the offense, Weber completed her one-hitter in six innings thanks to the NCAA's runs ahead rule. The rule ends a game early if a team is winning by eight or more runs after five or more complete innings of play.
Kimberly Wert hit her third home run of the season in the top of the third to make it 2-0. A Laird RBI single and a Wilmes 2-run homer in the fourth made it five. Two more runs were added in the fifth. Wert then hit her second homer of the game to put Missouri over the eight-run threshold after six.
Top Performers
Weber and Nichols were both outstanding. Nichols pitched 6 innings, giving up three runs. Weber gave up one hit over her 6 innings to complete the shutout in game two. Both pitchers earned wins.
Wert starred on the offensive side, going a combined 5-8 with two homers, two doubles and four RBI.
Freshman Alex Honnold continued to impress, hitting 4-5 with a triple and three RBI on the day.