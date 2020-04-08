Missouri softball‘s Cayla Kessinger was named a second-team All-American by Softball America on Wednesday.
The outlet announced this year’s selections despite the NCAA’s decision in March to cancel all spring sports activities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kessinger, a junior outfielder, became the first Tiger to earn All-America honors since Emily Crane and Sami Fagan were named first and third-team picks, respectively, in 2016.
Through 26 games before the season stopped March 12, Kessinger was on a roll, batting .429 with four doubles, two triples and six home runs. The Californian had batted in 32 runs, smashing her career-high of 20 RBI set in 2018, and had a 15-game hitting streak in tow.
Her RBI total ranked ninth nationally for the season and was a mark on pace to match the school record of 66 set by Fagan in 2015. Kessinger’s hot start was especially impressive considering that she missed the entire 2019 season due to an arm injury.
Kessinger was instrumental in leading the Tigers to a final record of 19-7 with a 3-0 mark in Southeastern Conference play. She was the leading hitter on a team that finished ranked No. 25 in the final National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll — the first time Missouri finished a season ranked since 2016.