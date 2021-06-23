Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Strong thunderstorms, some locally heavy in the afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.