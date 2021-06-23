Missouri softball catcher Hatti Moore announced Wednesday on Twitter that she will be returning for her final year of eligibility. Moore finished the 2021 season with 17 home runs and 50 RBI and was a major part of the offense that hit a program-record 91 home runs.
“I am so thankful for my Mizzou softball family and the friendships I have made throughout the years,” Moore’s statement said. “With that being said, after much consideration, I have decided to use my remaining year of eligibility. I couldn’t hang ‘em up quite yet.”
She is the fourth senior to announce her intent to return, following Brooke Wilmes, Kim Wert and Cayla Kessinger. All of Missouri’s 2021 starters from the team that lost the super regional to James Madison are now returning for 2022.
Players were granted an extra year of eligibility due to their 2020 season being shortened by the pandemic.