Although Boone County has removed occupancy limits for gatherings and groups sizes are no longer limited in bars and restaurants, the stadiums Missouri spring sports play in will still allow 20% of their capacity for the remainder of their seasons.
This includes Taylor Stadium, Walton Stadium and the Mizzou Softball Stadium.
In a tweet, the Missouri Athletic Department said they made the decision with the university and local health officials "to establish venue capacities that provide safe and healthy environments for fans, student-athletes, coaches and staff.