The Missouri men’s golf team opened play Wednesday at the SEC Championships and finished the day with strong position on the leaderboard. The Tigers shot 2-over 282 to sit in a tie for fifth with Florida at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Jack Lundin hasn’t slowed down on his spring surge. Lundin posted a team-best 1-under 69 position himself in the top 15 on the individual leaderboard within a share of 13th.
Three Tigers shot 71 on the day. Jack Parker, Yu-Ta Tsai and Tommy Boone all finished their opening rounds 1 over and in a share of 20th place. Parker struggled early in his round, but picked up three birdies in a seven-hole span down the stretch to shoot 3 under on his final nine.
Charlie Crockett shot an 80 on Wednesday but his score was dropped from the team total for the day.
Tournament favorite and defending champions Vanderbilt paced the field firing 7 under as a team.
South Carolina’s Ryan Hall is the individual leader at 4 under, three strokes ahead of Lundin.
Missouri needs to finish in the top eight after three rounds of stroke play to qualify for the match play. MU is currently four strokes ahead of Auburn and South Carolina, which currently are the first teams out in tied ninth.
Action will resume with Round 2 at 7:00 a.m. Thursday. Missouri will begin its second round at 7:50 a.m.