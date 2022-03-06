Missouri baseball extended its winning streak to seven games, beating Tarleton State 11-6 to sweep the series. The Tigers scored three or more runs in each of the first three innings despite tinkering with their lineup.
With the series secured after Saturday's win, Missouri (9-1) changed its lineup to give some different faces at-bats. Garret Rice, Juju Stevens, Mike Coletta and Nander De Sedas all don't see regular playing time but earned starts in Sunday's game.
Coach Steve Bieser stressed the importance of having depth and keeping guys fresh early in the season. As injures and tough matchups arise , he wants everyone to be ready to play.
"The goal was to matchup the best players against the starter that was throwing today," Bieser said. "We were trying to get a heavy right-handed lineup. Each guy knows their role when they get to that left-handed pitcher, who is going to get that opportunity and they did a great job of responding."
Despite the changes, the usual suspects got the runs started. Luke Mann launched a sacrifice fly, followed by a Torin Montgomery single to secure two runs and put the Tigers up in the first inning. Coletta tacked on a third run for good measure before the inning ended.
Montgomery gave Missouri a permanent lead in the first inning in all three games this series. His pregame approach focuses on one thing, he said.
"Just energy, there is a lot of atmosphere early in games," Montgomery said. "Being ready to hit early has been my approach going into those at-bats, and it has worked out so far."
It didn't take long for the Tigers to strike again though. In the second inning, Missouri scored three runs on walks as the Texans (3-8) threw out three different pitchers. Besides the walks, Montgomery hit a sacrifice fly for his second of three RBI on the day. Ty Wilmsmeyer struck a single through the infield to plate the final run in the second.
Pitching struggled early for the Tigers, but with the offense clicking it didn't matter too much. Austin Marozas got the start on the mound but wasn't expected to pitch deep as he rehabs an injury. The transfer from Charlotte only pitched one inning, giving up one run. He turned the ball over to Carter Rustad, who pitched 4⅓ innings giving up 4 runs earning his first win on the season. After that the Tigers cycled through bullpen arms with Austin Cheeley eventually closing the game out.
After Missouri added two more runs, the game turned into a pitching duel as only one more run was allowed the rest of the way. The single by Stevens was the first of his college career as the freshman finished 1-3 with two RBI.
"I felt like I was playing baseball for the first time again," Stevens said. "I was so excited. Getting that first hit out of the way was huge breath of fresh air."
After a rough series battling weather and good Louisiana-Monroe pitching, the Tigers' offense has gotten back in gear scoring six-plus runs in all three games this series.
Missouri is in for its toughest contest yet when Gonzaga comes to town Thursday.