Missouri baseball lost 10-2 to Ole Miss on Sunday, finishing off a series sweep as the Tigers played poorly all weekend.
Rebels fielder Kevin Graham gave his mom not one but two Mother's Day gifts, hitting two home runs in the rout of Missouri. He finished the day 5-5 with three RBI.
Despite the Rebels (27-19, 10-14 SEC) putting up 15 hits, it wasn't the bats that started the scoring. The first three runs Ole Miss scored came off a combo of two wild pitches and a passed ball. Although they had a three-run lead, the Rebels didn't get their first RBI until Tim Elko lined a double off Austin Marozas to score one run.
Graham followed the double up with his first of two homers to put Ole Miss up six. Marozas wouldn't pitch past the second inning, finishing the game by giving up six runs on seven hits. Nathan Landry started the third, but in his second appearance back from injury, he didn't give his best performance. Landry didn't record a single out before loading the bases and walking in a run.
With the bases still loaded and no outs, Missouri coach Steve Bieser took Landry out of the game and put in Carter Rustad. Rustad gave up a couple of runs on sacrifice flies, but responded with three straight outs to end the inning.
Rustad pitched five innings and gave up his only earned run when Graham hit his second homer in the fourth.
Rustad was one of the only bright spots for the Tigers (25-20, 7-17). After beginning the season in the starting rotation, Rustad moved to the bullpen after struggling to pitch well. Since then, he has found his groove as Missouri's go-to long reliever.
The other bright spot was Justin Colon. The freshman started the past two games of the series after a slumping Nander De Sedas made a costly error Friday that allowed two unearned runs to score in the Tigers' 7-5 loss.
Colon went 2-4 and put Missouri's only runs on the board with a two-run homer in the fifth. The Rebels out-hit the Tigers but only by four. The problem was Missouri gave Ole Miss free runs. The Tigers didn't record a single walk or hit-by-pitch, while the Rebels had four. That and the ability to string hits together left Missouri high and dry. The Tigers batted 1-7 with runners in scoring position while Ole Miss went 4-10.
The series sweep makes the Tigers' road to the SEC Tournament nearly impossible. With two series left, Missouri sits last in the SEC and needs to pass both Kentucky and Mississippi State for the final spot.