Missouri’s men’s and women’s swim and dive teams hosted Day 1 of the Mizzou Invite on Wednesday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. The three-day event also featured athletes from BYU, McKendree, Missouri S&T and San Jose State.

In the finals, the Missouri women’s A and B teams placed first and second, respectively, in the 200-meter freestyle relay. The A team finished with a time of 1 minute, 29.86 seconds, while the B team followed them with a 1:31:05 finish.

